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Wilsonville man pleads guilty after deputies shoot him during 2025 ax attack
By KATU Staff,7 days ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KATU) — A 19-year-old Wilsonville man who deputies shot after he attacked them with an ax in December 2025 has pleaded guilty to several charges. Kabril Matthew Evans appeared in Clackamas County Circuit Court on Nov. 3 and pleaded guilty to attempted assault in the first degree and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Authorities say Evans had been in the Clackamas County Jail for 11 months.
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