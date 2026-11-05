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Coach O entertains former LSU players during reunion
By Jacques Doucet,7 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A major health scare struck former LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron back in August. But Thursday afternoon the now Tiger assistant to current head coach Lane Kiffin seemed much like his old self, entertaining a group of former LSU players at Mike Anderson’s restaurant in Baton Rouge. Tiger greats like Bert Jones and Dalton Hilliard were in attendance, as energy and enthusiasm were high with Saturday’s game against No. 5 Alabama quickly approaching.