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The 7 Greatest Picard Quotes of All Time, Ranked
By Lisa Nordin,7 days ago
The recent passing of Sir Patrick Stewart has left multiple fandoms heartbroken. A classically trained actor, Stewart's career in TV and film ranged from highbrow projects like Dickens and Shakespeare to pop culture canons like Star Trek and X-Men. Everyone who met Stewart knew him to be kind, generous, and genteel. Though each role he played has left indelible marks in the lives of admirers, one of the most enduring is his performance as Starfleet Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation.