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Florida House Democrats celebrate breaking Republican supermajority
By WFSU,7 days ago
Florida House Democrats gained 15 seats this election cycle, breaking the Republican supermajority in the chamber and giving Democrats new opportunities to influence the legislative process. House Democratic Leader-Designate Christine Hunschofsky says the election results send a clear message from voters. “This happened because we had amazing candidates stepping up...