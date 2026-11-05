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Report: Apple captured half of global smartphone revenue in Q3
By Marcus Mendes,7 days ago
According to a new report from Counterpoint Research, Apple just recorded its highest-ever global smartphone revenue for a third calendar quarter. Here are the details. In a report released earlier this week, Counterpoint Research mapped out the global smartphone market’s performance during the third quarter, which saw Apple capture its highest-ever share of industry revenue for the period.