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Former Gov. Larry Hogan says he has no obligation to help Maryland GOP if members won’t listen
By Tinashe Chingarande, The Baltimore Sun,7 days ago
Former Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is distancing himself from efforts to rebuild the state’s struggling Republican Party, saying Thursday that he is focused instead on encouraging a new generation of political leaders. “I’m teaching at school at Washington College, trying to convince the next generation that they should...