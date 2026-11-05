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Broward County superintendent recommends closing 10 schools next year
By WLRN Public Media,7 days ago
Broward County School Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn is recommending the closure of seven elementary schools and three middle schools in the 2027-28 school year. The School Board and district officials have been discussing the proposal to close 10 schools for months, considering different configurations and which nearby schools could absorb the student populations from closed schools.
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