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Tampa General Hospital Installs GE HealthCare’s Allia Moveo in Hybrid Operating Room
4 days ago
The image-guided therapy system is the second in the Tampa Medical & Research District, following a simulation center installation earlier this year. Tampa General Hospital has installed GE HealthCare’s Allia Moveo image-guided therapy system in a clinical hybrid operating room. The hospital is part of the Tampa Medical & Research District.
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