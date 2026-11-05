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Vitamin B12–induced acneiform eruption
By Jacob J Owen,7 days ago
Cutaneous acneiform eruptions are a side effect of many medications, including vitamin B12 therapy. However, reports of vitamin B12–induced acne are rare. We present a 67-year-old woman with a new diagnosis of pernicious anemia who developed a sudden acneiform eruption on the face after treatment with high-dose vitamin B12. Other medications that have been implicated in drug-induced acne include but are not limited to steroids, antibiotics, immunosuppressants, biologics, and vitamin B1 and B6. The pathogenesis is likely due to a transcriptome change in Propionibacterum acnes, the organism responsible for acne vulgaris. Cessation of the offending agent leads to a regression in symptoms.