undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Marksmen defeat the Rail Yard Dawgs at home
By Trevor Savage,5 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Marksmen late game heroics earn themselves their first win at home. The opening frame opened with both teams playing dump and chase hockey as they tried getting offensive zone pressure time going to generate chances. The Marksmen outshot the Rail Yard Dawgs 8-6 in the first period despite committing a slashing penalty by Ricky Boysen and Payton Schaly. Jacob Mucitelli was sharp early on, stopping wrist shots from the blueline and shutting down any high danger chance the Rail Yard Dawgs generated on the powerplay. The Marksmen created chances of their own but couldn’t find the back of the net in the first period.