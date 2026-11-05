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‘When in doubt, do not send your money out’: Perry Forensic team introduces International Fraud Prevention Week to Wood County commissioners
By Hailey Johnson,7 days ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va . (WTAP) - Members of the Perry Forensic team went before the Wood County Commission to introduce International Fraud Prevention Week, which begins the week of November 14. Jeff Sandy, a Perry Forensic partner, asked the commission to present a proclamation to residents in Wood County so people...