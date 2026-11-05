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Mayor Dickens, Bishop T.D. Jakes to Headline Atlanta's New Thriving Seven Summit
By Bella Cruz,7 days ago
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will be honored as a Champion of Change next Thursday, Nov. 12, when the T.D. Jakes Foundation opens its inaugural Thriving Seven Summit with an award reception built around a fireside conversation with Bishop T.D. Jakes himself. The event marks the first public gathering tied to the three-day summit, which organizers describe as bringing together leaders in faith, government, business, entertainment and social impact.
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