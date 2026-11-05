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Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association Names Mount St. Joseph’s Asaiah Anderson and Boys’ Latin’s Cam Frank Boys’ Football Athletes of the Week
7 days ago
The Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association named Mount St. Joseph football player Asaiah Anderson and Boys’ Latin football player Cam Frank its Athletes of the Week for Oct. 26-31, 2026. Anderson helped Mount St. Joseph extend a four-game winning streak, while Frank produced two interception-return touchdowns in Boys’ Latin’s 56-3 win over St. Vincent Pallotti.