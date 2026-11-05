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Man United contact Didier Deschamps over manager's job but World Cup winner has reservations - report
7 days ago
Manchester United have made contact with former France manager Didier Deschamps as the club continues to explore managerial options amid growing uncertainty surrounding Michael Carrick’s future. That is according to a report from French outlet Foot Mercato, which claims that Manchester United board leaders have reached out to Deschamps...