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‘Epilepsy comes out of nowhere’: Heartland neurologist discusses misconceptions about seizures
By Rachel Grubbs,7 days ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (Heartland News) - About three million adults in the United States are impacted by seizures, but many may not know what triggers them. Additionally, not everyone who experiences them has a condition called epilepsy. During Seizure Awareness Month, neurologist Dr. Mark Farrenburg said he wants people to...
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