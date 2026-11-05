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Acworth Dad of Two Dies Days After Three-Car Crash at Kemp Ridge Road
By Chris Allen Thompson,7 days ago
A 58-year-old Dallas, Georgia man died three days after a three-vehicle crash in Acworth that he initially walked away from, refusing treatment at the scene before his condition apparently worsened. Adren Mathna was driving a black 2026 Ford F-150 eastbound on Lake Acworth Drive on Oct. 26, just before 6:30 a.m., when another driver pulled into his path at the intersection with Kemp Ridge Road.