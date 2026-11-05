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Roswell Jewelry Fixture Unveils $5M Makeover After 50-Plus Years in Business
By Marc Washington,7 days ago
Brown & Company Jewelers unveiled the renovated interior of its Roswell flagship on Thursday, marking more than 50 years in business with a redesigned 6,150-square-foot retail space at 674 Holcomb Bridge Road. The overhaul includes a new 1,140-square-foot bridal salon and a service counter where customers can watch the store's jewelers and watchmakers at work through a glass wall.