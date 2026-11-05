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Classic Halo trilogy gets brand-new release on Nov. 10
7 days ago
It's been a busy year for Halo fans, with plenty of new releases and surprises keeping the franchise alive. Halo: Campaign Evolved, a remake of the original game, is bringing Master Chief's first adventure to a new generation, while a tabletop adaptation is also in development. Even Halo Infinite isn't quite ready to call it quits, continuing to receive unexpected updates this year despite its major content support coming to an end.