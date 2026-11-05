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Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $25 bonus for FAU-UTSA, Southern Miss-James Madison, college football
By Dustin Baker,3 days ago
The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $25 trading bonus after a qualifying first deposit of at least $10. Two college football games highlight Thursday's Week 10 schedule, with Florida Atlantic hosting UTSA at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Southern Miss welcoming James Madison at 8 p.m. ET. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit: