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Transfort detours lifted, giving riders more convenient ride to Foothills Campus, B.W. Equine Center
By Lauren Mascardo,4 days ago
Detours have been lifted for Transfort Routes 2 and 3, and riders will now be able to stop directly at the B.W. Pickett Equine Center and transfer to the Foothills Shuttle. The routes were placed on temporary detours on Aug. 17, as part of phase one of the Transfort Optimization Plan. The plan was developed to provide the community with more frequent service on routes with a simpler, grid based network. The changes were designed to improve frequency, reliability and connections.