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Guilty plea from Moberly man linked to Moberly murder case
By Stephanie Shannon,6 days ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo -- A man who is linked to a Moberly murder case pleaded guilty in a Randolph County courtroom today, Nov. 5. According to online court documents, Skyler W. Powell, 25, had a disposition hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. this morning where he pleaded guilty to the charge of felony E hindering the prosecution of a felony. His request for bond reduction was denied.