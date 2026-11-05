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Data Centers Become a Political Battleground From the Coachella Valley to Washington
By Eric Gray,6 days ago
As artificial intelligence drives demand for massive computing facilities, communities are weighing promises of jobs and tax revenue against concerns about water, electricity costs and environmental impacts. PALM SPRINGS, CA. Data centers, once a relatively obscure part of America’s technology infrastructure, have become a major political issue. From the Coachella...
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