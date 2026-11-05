undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Michael Pasek visits the BABLab
By Alayna Hu,4 days ago
The BABLab hosted Dr. Michael Pasek from the University of Illinois, Chicago from October 21st-23rd to discuss Patty’s ongoing work on covenantal pluralism. While here, Patty presented the current state of her research on potential mechanisms for fostering positive intergroup relations between religious individuals and value-threatening groups (see Van Cappellen, Bernal, and Liu, 2026). Dr. Pasek provided an overview of his own work and the work his graduate students are doing in his Belief, Identity, and Group Relations Lab (see more about his lab and research here: https://bigr.psch.uic.edu/