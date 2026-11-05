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O&B Puckcast Episode #320: Flyers critical month with Russ Cohen
By Jamey Baskow,5 days ago
Isaiah and Chef are joined by Russ Cohen of Sportsology.com, Off the Post Radio and the Locked On Flyers podcast, as the Philadelphia Flyers embark on the most critical stretch of their 2026–27 season. The team enters the month with a 4-9-4 record through 17 games, leaving fans and pundits alike wondering whether the season can still be salvaged.