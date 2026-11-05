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HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Train show, true crime tour and live music set for first weekend of November
By Kimberly McBroom,7 days ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rail exhibits, a true crime walking tour and live music are scheduled for the first weekend of November. The Roanoke Railway Expo and model train show takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
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