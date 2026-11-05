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NJ Transit service restored following Newark Drawbridge disruptions
By Matt Trapani,7 days ago
New Jersey Transit has restored service on the Morris & Essex and Montclair-Boonton lines after disruptions caused by a malfunctioning drawbridge in Newark on Thursday. The Newark Drawbridge, which connects Newark and Harrison, became stuck in the upright position Thursday afternoon, leading to widespread service suspensions and delays across several rail lines during the evening commute.