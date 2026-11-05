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Dive Ninja Expeditions Introduces Best of Baja Adventures and Manta Research Trips
By Nola Schoder,7 days ago
From seasonal mobula ray aggregations and marlin encounters to hammerhead sharks and gray whales, Dive Ninja Expeditions is introducing two distinct ways for travelers to explore Baja California. Specifically, Dive Ninja Expeditions introduced customizable Best of Baja itineraries and specialized manta ray research expeditions in Socorro. The new Best of...