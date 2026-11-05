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The Hop Sessions: Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band reclaims forgotten chapter of jazz history
By Olivia Comolli,7 days ago
Welcome to The Hop Sessions, concerts and conversations from the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth, in partnership with NHPR. This series brings you the best of the Upper Valley’s arts scene, featuring intimate concerts and conversations with world-class creators. Catch NHPR's The Hop Sessions on-air the first...