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ILLINOIS STATE FAIR ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY DISCOUNTS ON 2027 PASSES AND ILLINOIS-MADE GIFT BOXES
By Mark Wells,5 days ago
The Illinois Department of Agriculture is offering holiday shoppers an opportunity to save on admission and carnival rides for the 2027 Illinois State Fair while also supporting Illinois businesses through special holiday gift boxes. Beginning Monday, November 9th, the Illinois State Fair Holiday Sale will feature the lowest Mega and...
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