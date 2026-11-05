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Another Cold Front Arrives Tonight
By Katie Vossler,7 days ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Clouds may increase a bit overnight as a cold front moves into East Texas. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s by daybreak Friday with partly cloudy skies through Friday afternoon. Friday will still be warm with highs in the mid 70s, but cooler air begins to filter in this weekend and another cold front arrives Sunday with a reinforcing shot of cooler air. This means temperatures will reach the lower 70s Saturday and only the upper 60s by Sunday. A warming trend begins next week, but we only warm into the mid 70s before another cold front arrives late in the week. The quiet weather continues for the next several days.