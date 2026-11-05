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Peter Boogaart: Reflections on Ottawa County land use
By Guest Opinion Submission,6 days ago
"I encourage the commissioners, as interveners before the MPSC, to support construction of the solar project, insist that local questions are answered, demand full transparency and ask that the MPSC direct the parties to engage in mutually beneficial negotiations," columnist Peter Boogaart writes. EDITOR'S NOTE: The views and opinions expressed...