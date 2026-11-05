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How to Compare Credit Unions vs. Banks: What’s the Difference and Which Is Best?
By Robin Kavanagh,6 days ago
When you need a place to park your money, one of the first questions you should ask is what kind of financial institution you want to bank with: a credit union or a bank?. Both are safe and smart choices for managing your money. Which is right for you depends on what you need from your banking relationship, the level of access you require, and what types of accounts you're looking for. In general, we recommend banks for people who tend to prefer large financial institutions with broader footprints or products and services to choose from, as well as more tech-minded individuals. Credit unions can be a better fit for people who want to prioritize being part of a community and would benefit from lower banking fees and borrowing rates.