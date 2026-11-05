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Dr Cai on the Rationale for Evaluating Rocbrutinib Plus R-CHOP in Non-GCB DLBCL and MCL
8 days ago
Qingqing Cai, MD, PhD, explains why the dual-binding profile of rocbrutinib supports pairing it with R-CHOP for newly diagnosed B-cell lymphoma. “The unique dual-binding property, selectivity, favorable [pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic] profile, and early monotherapy clinical activity [of rocbrutinib] gave us a reason to evaluate this strategy.”. Qingqing Cai, MD, PhD, deputy director...