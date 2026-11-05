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Get Ahead on Holiday Shopping this Saturday at Tip of the Season Art Market
By Richard Hayes,5 days ago
THIS SATURDAY! TOTS 7th Annual ‘Kick-off to RVA’s Holiday Season!’. 50+ artists fill lots lining 2 blocks of Forest Hill Ave. in the heart of beautiful Westover Hills community. Market vendors along with Muse Me’s 60 local artist’s items in the store create an atmosphere of unique, great gifts and a fun & popular shopping experience – brought to you annually by Muse Me & O’Toole’s Restaurant & Pub. Customers and vendors can pop right in to O’Toole’s Irish Restaurant for a bite and sip OR one of the many other restaurants within a couple of blocks for great food & libation – Little Nickel, Veil Brewing, Stella’s Grocery, Vasen Brewing Co., Janet’s Cafe, Maldini’s, Riverside Tavern, Gramophone Wine Bar, Blanchard’s Coffee, Charm School Ice Cream.
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