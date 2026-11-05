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Infirmary Health opens OB-GYN clinic in Millry
By WALA Digital Staff,7 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Infirmary has a new OB-GYN clinic in Millry, Alabama. The facility places a spotlight on women’s healthcare in our rural communities. Ashley Moore, Infirmary Health’s director of women’s health services, and Dr. Sharon Bush-Coaxum, an OB-GYN with FBL Physicians, P.C., sit down with Lenise Ligon to discuss how the clinic came about and the services that will be offered.