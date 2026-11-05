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Baptist Paragould Earns Arkansas Stroke Ready Hospital Designation
By NEA Report,7 days ago
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Paragould has been designated an Arkansas Stroke Ready Hospital by the Arkansas Department of Health, according to a hospital announcement Wednesday. The designation recognizes hospitals that meet state standards for timely stroke care, including emergency evaluation, assessment and treatment, telemedicine when appropriate and coordination with emergency medical services.
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