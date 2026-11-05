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Star Wars’ Adam Driver Confirms He Won’t Return As Kylo Ren in Solo Movie
By Josh Weiss,7 days ago
Star Wars alum Adam Driver has weighed in on his future as Kylo Ren. Apparently, The Hunt for Ben Solo is dead and no amount of Force healing can bring it back. "It's over," Adam Driver recently said on The Rich Eisen Show when asked if he was done playing Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sandbox. "We tried to do one more, but they were like, 'No, he's dead.'"