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Humanoid robot maker Agility Robotics debuts on the Nasdaq after SPAC merger
By Maria Deutscher,6 days ago
Agility Robotics Inc. debuted on the Nasdaq today after merging with a special-purpose acquisition company. SPAC deals provide a simpler path to public markets than a traditional listing. In such transactions, a shell company floats its shares and then merges with a privately held business. That business effectively takes the SPAC’s place on the stock exchange where it’s listed.