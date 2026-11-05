undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cooling waters raise concerns for manatees along North Carolina coast
By Kinsey Rothenberger,7 days ago
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — While air temperatures may still feel warm, water temperatures are beginning to drop across North Carolina, putting manatees at risk for cold stress. Experts say now is an important time for the public to keep an eye out for the marine mammals, which frequently visit North Carolina waters during the summer months. As temperatures cool, manatees can develop serious health complications from prolonged exposure to cold water. In some cases, cold stress can even be fatal.
4