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South Jersey couple who ran rescue charged after shooting dog in head
By Brendan Brightman,7 days ago
A couple that ran a canine rescue in Browns Mills, Burlington County, were charged with animal cruelty and related charges after being accused of shooting a dog in the head. Prosecutors announced a series of charges against Thomas and Brooke Thompson, who ran Gone Rogue Girls Rescue, for an incident where a witness said Thomas Thompson shot a dog named Biggie Smalls in the head inside a foster's home.
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