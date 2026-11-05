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More than bragging rights at stake when No. 3 Utah hosts No. 7 BYU in Big 12, state rivalry clash
By Associated Press,7 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time ever, BYU and Utah will face each other as Top 10 teams. This year’s edition of the Holy War offers bigger stakes than simple bragging rights. When the No. 3 Utes host the No. 7 Cougars on Saturday, the outcome could go a long way to determining the eventual Big 12 champion and forecast which teams from the league can secure a College Football Playoff bid in December.