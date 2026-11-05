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Report: Renters Continue To Face ‘Substandard’ Housing Conditions and Landlord Retaliation
By Flyer staff,6 days ago
Memphis renters said they’ve experienced retaliation from their landlords after reporting housing problems, continuing a pattern monitored by the Memphis Public Interest Law Center. A report entitled, “Haunted Housing: The Reality of Being A Renter In Memphis,” from the Memphis Public Interest Law Center (MPILC) found that nine out...
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