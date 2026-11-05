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Collaborating craftspersons create modern commercial furniture for Room & Board for Business, which offers client incentives, support, warehousing
5 days ago
November 3, 2026 – Best known and loved for its designer-quality residential furniture, Room & Board also has a Business division with a unique program for commercial specifiers. Eileen McMorrow, editor-in-chief of The McMorrow Reports & FMLink, is also a longtime admirer of Room & Board’s craftsmanship and residential furnishings. She invited.