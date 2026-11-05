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Trio busted after trying to spend movie prop money at local fast food restaurants
By Staff Report,7 days ago
A trio of young men found out the hard way that movie prop money doesn’t buy real fried chicken. Deiyuon Dewayde-Lavaugh Brown, 19, of Ocala; Ja’Shon Keyon Frazier, 19, of Belleview; and Kog Sucess Currie, 20, of Ocala, were arrested Wednesday, Nov. 4, after taking a convertible Mustang on a counterfeit cash spree through several fast-food drive-thrus in Bushnell.
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