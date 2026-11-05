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Value Creation Before IPO: Accordion Managing Director Shauna Watson, Live from NYSE
By Editorial,7 days ago
IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the 3rd Annual Private Equity IPO Summit with Shauna Watson, Managing Director, Head of IPO Readiness at Accordion. The in-person interview was joined by Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and they discussed how longer private equity holding periods are prompting firms to intensify cost-cutting and EBITDA growth initiatives while urging portfolio companies to begin preparing for an eventual exit 18 to 24 months in advance, as potential SEC reforms could further ease the path to going public.