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Fall River Police release findings and body camera footage in fatal officer-involved shooting
By Ken Paiva,7 days ago
Fall River Police on Wednesday released body-worn camera footage and the results of investigations into the February 8th officer-involved shooting on Linden Street that left 40-year-old Nigel Vaughn dead and two officers wounded. According to the police department’s update, officers had two encounters with Vaughn during the late evening of...
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