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Income up even as sales slip slightly for LFL Group
7 days ago
TORONTO — Canadian home furnishings major Leon’s Furniture Ltd. Group posted an increase in net income for the third quarter of FY2026, even with a slight dip in sales. For the three months ended Sept. 30, the Toronto-based parent company of Leon’s and The Brick, and which reports in Canadian dollars, reported systemwide sales of C$802 million, a decrease of 0.8% vs. C$808.4 million over the same three-month span a year ago. Revenue totaled C$672.8 million, a decline of 0.9% vs. C$678.7 million. Same store sales for the quarter came in at C$655.3 million, a 1.2% dip versus C$663.4 million last year.