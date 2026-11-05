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Postal employee charged with attempted murder in Des Moines Post Office shooting
By Dar Danielson,7 days ago
Des Moines police say a female postal employee is facing felony charges in the shooting Thursday morning at the downtown post office. Thirty-nine-year-old Jennifer Pledger of West Des Moines is charged with two counts each of attempted murder and willful injury, and one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Police say witnesses reported Pledger went to the second floor around 9 a.m. and shot a female employee and then stood over her after she fell to the floor and fired again.