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Valkyries Players Celebrated Their Championship Win With These Songs
By Ugur Dursun,7 days ago
It’s an hour before a winner-take-all WNBA Finals game and Kaitlyn Chen is dressed up in a glittery hot dog costume with knee-high boots, hitting the Quan with Veronica Burton and Kaila Charles in the Golden State Valkyries’ locker room. That type of team synergy is not all that common in professional sports — and it is a big part of the secret sauce that earned the Valkyries a championship in their second year of existence.