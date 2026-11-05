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Bang Bang Burritos opens in Wantagh with 2 more LI spots on the way
By Andrew Rappaport,7 days ago
Mozzarella sticks and chicken fingers inside a burrito? Bring your appetite, Wantagh. Bang Bang Burritos has opened its fourth location in Wantagh Plaza on Wantagh Avenue, taking over the former Friendly Cards & Gifts storefront. The menu covers made-to-order burritos, tacos, quesadillas, rice bowls and nachos, with protein choices including...
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